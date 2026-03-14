India Navigates Conflict in West Asia to Safeguard Energy Security

In the midst of escalating hostilities in West Asia, India is actively engaging with significant international players, including the Gulf Cooperation Council, the US, and Iran, to prioritize its energy security needs. The Ministry of External Affairs is advocating for diplomatic dialogues to ensure uninterrupted movement of energy resources through the volatile region.

Randhir Jaiswal, the ministry's spokesperson, highlighted the necessity of maintaining open transit routes for goods and energy supplies. With global oil and gas prices surging due to Iran's virtual blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping passage, India's oil procurement is under scrutiny, alongside its call to safeguard civilian and energy infrastructure.

Amid the conflict, five Indian nationals have been reported dead, and 1,72,000 people have returned home. Significant diplomatic communications, including Prime Minister Modi's talks with counterparts in West Asia, have facilitated the safe passage of Indian ships through critical waterways, underscoring India's strategic diplomatic efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)