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Evacuation Urged: U.S. Citizens in Iraq Advised to Leave Amid Rising Threats

The U.S. embassy in Baghdad urgently advises American citizens to vacate Iraq following a missile attack on its premises. Highlighting the increasing threat from Iran-aligned militia groups, the embassy encourages those choosing to stay to reconsider their decision due to significant security risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 22:59 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 22:59 IST
Evacuation Urged: U.S. Citizens in Iraq Advised to Leave Amid Rising Threats
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The U.S. embassy in Baghdad has issued a stark warning for American citizens to leave Iraq immediately in the wake of a missile attack on the embassy grounds. The latest advisory underscores heightened security concerns in the region.

On Saturday, the embassy updated its security alert, emphasizing the significant threats posed by Iran-aligned terrorist militia groups. These developments have prompted U.S. officials to recommend an urgent evacuation for citizens still residing in the country.

The embassy's statement advised those opting to remain to carefully reconsider their decision, given the volatile and risky environment. This marks a critical moment for U.S. citizens in Iraq, with increased diplomatic tension adding to the urgency of the advisory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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