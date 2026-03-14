Evacuation Urged: U.S. Citizens in Iraq Advised to Leave Amid Rising Threats

The U.S. embassy in Baghdad has issued a stark warning for American citizens to leave Iraq immediately in the wake of a missile attack on the embassy grounds. The latest advisory underscores heightened security concerns in the region.

On Saturday, the embassy updated its security alert, emphasizing the significant threats posed by Iran-aligned terrorist militia groups. These developments have prompted U.S. officials to recommend an urgent evacuation for citizens still residing in the country.

The embassy's statement advised those opting to remain to carefully reconsider their decision, given the volatile and risky environment. This marks a critical moment for U.S. citizens in Iraq, with increased diplomatic tension adding to the urgency of the advisory.

(With inputs from agencies.)