Escalation Threat in Middle East as Iran Warns of Retaliation

Iran issued a stern warning on Saturday, threatening to target any Middle East facility with U.S. ties following American attacks on its core energy hub. This follows President Trump's call for increased naval presence in the region by various nations as the conflict enters its third week.

The U.S. bombing focused on military sites at Kharg Island, which processes 90% of Iran's oil exports. This has resulted in a major disruption in global oil supply, pushing prices higher. The warning follows a drone attack on a UAE energy hub and subsequent advisories for U.S. citizens in Iraq.

As tensions escalate, Iran suggests retaliatory measures against U.S. interests in the Gulf. Meanwhile, Trump insists on maintaining open shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz, suggesting more nations may soon contribute naval forces to the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)