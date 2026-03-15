New Public Offer Rules Shake Up Indian Stock Listings
The Finance Ministry amended regulations for public offers by companies on stock exchanges. The new rules, effective March 13, require companies to increase public shareholding to 25%. It sets varying minimum share offer requirements based on post-issue capital, with penalties imposed for non-compliance.
- Country:
- India
The Finance Ministry has rolled out significant amendments to the rules governing public offers for companies looking to list on Indian stock exchanges. The updates, part of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Amendment Rules, 2026, aim to ensure greater public shareholding.
According to the new regulations, companies with a post-issue capital exceeding Rs 1,600 crore will have to lift their public shareholding to a minimum of 25% within three years of listing. Different thresholds and timelines are detailed based on a company's post-issue capital size, impacting their public offerings.
Furthermore, the amendments empower recognized stock exchanges to impose penalties on companies failing to meet these expectations, ensuring compliance with public shareholding norms. These rules apply to firms listed on or before the new regulations were enacted.
(With inputs from agencies.)