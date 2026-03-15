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Axis Bank Penalized for ATM Service Failure: A Consumer Victory in Nagpur

A Nagpur consumer commission has ordered Axis Bank to pay compensation and refund money to a customer after a failed ATM transaction. The commission deemed the bank deficient in service, emphasizing the importance of immediate redressal of such issues. Axis Bank failed to provide evidence in its defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-03-2026 14:27 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 14:27 IST
Axis Bank Penalized for ATM Service Failure: A Consumer Victory in Nagpur
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The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Nagpur has criticized Axis Bank for its handling of a failed ATM transaction, marking a significant consumer win. The commission ordered the bank to refund Rs 5,000 and pay an additional Rs 10,000 in compensation to the affected customer.

The incident dates back to August 19, 2018, when the complainant attempted to withdraw Rs 5,000 from an ATM, but the transaction failed despite the debit. Axis Bank dismissed the customer's claims, closing the case as 'false' without a thorough investigation.

Despite the customer filing multiple complaints and the bank receiving a legal notice, it failed to appear for hearings or provide evidence. The commission ruled the situation constituted a 'deficiency in service,' highlighting the bank's negligence in customer grievance redressal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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