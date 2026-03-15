High-Speed Tragedy: Social Media Stunt Turns Fatal

A tragic high-speed crash took place in Rajkot district, claiming the lives of Avadh Tiwari and Devraj Gosai, both 20. Tiwari, who was driving a speeding sedan, posted social media videos just before the fatal event occurred. Investigations are ongoing to uncover more details about the incident.

The sedan, which hasn't been registered yet, was traveling from Jetpur towards Dhoraji when it veered out of control, crashing into a farmhouse wall, authorities reported. The third person in the vehicle, Akshay Vaghela, survived with injuries and is under medical care.

Tiwari, known for sharing social media content with his followers, had a record of criminal activities according to officials. The police are seeking the vehicle's owner for further inquiries, as friends of Tiwari post their condolences online. The precise timing of recorded videos is under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)