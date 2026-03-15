Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Global Oil Markets Disrupted Amid US-Iran Tensions

The Strait of Hormuz remains a focal point in escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran, causing upheaval in global oil markets. As President Trump threatens further strikes on Iranian oil exports at Kharg Island, diplomatic efforts for resolution face significant challenges amid ongoing military actions.

In response to these tensions, Iran's Revolutionary Guards have launched missile attacks on Israeli targets and U.S. bases, amplifying the risk of regional instability. Despite attempts by allies to mediate, a peaceful resolution remains elusive as oil prices surge past $100 per barrel, raising economic concerns worldwide.

While some international players, such as France and Britain, consider forming coalitions to secure the strait, the immediate focus is on preventing further escalation. Iran has made it clear that it will retaliate against attacks on its energy infrastructure, contributing to the complexity of potential diplomatic negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)