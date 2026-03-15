Asia-Pacific Allies Forge $56 Billion Energy Deals with US

During the Indo-Pacific Energy Security Forum held in Tokyo this weekend, Asia-Pacific allies clinched deals worth $56 billion with U.S. companies, as announced by U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum.

In a Fox News Channel interview, Burgum highlighted the agreements, emphasizing the energy security focus and Japan's keen interest in acquiring more oil from the United States.

This development marks a significant stride in energy collaboration between the regions, providing new opportunities for American businesses and reaffirming ties with Asia-Pacific nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)