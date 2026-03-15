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Asia-Pacific Allies Forge $56 Billion Energy Deals with US

Asia-Pacific allies have secured $56 billion in deals with American companies, focusing on energy security, at the Indo-Pacific Energy Security Forum in Tokyo. U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum announced the agreements, highlighting Japan's interest in purchasing more U.S. oil. This development was featured on Fox News Channel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 20:03 IST
Asia-Pacific Allies Forge $56 Billion Energy Deals with US

During the Indo-Pacific Energy Security Forum held in Tokyo this weekend, Asia-Pacific allies clinched deals worth $56 billion with U.S. companies, as announced by U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum.

In a Fox News Channel interview, Burgum highlighted the agreements, emphasizing the energy security focus and Japan's keen interest in acquiring more oil from the United States.

This development marks a significant stride in energy collaboration between the regions, providing new opportunities for American businesses and reaffirming ties with Asia-Pacific nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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