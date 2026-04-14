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Diplomatic Push: Modi-Trump Talks Promise Big Energy Deals

US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the West Asia crisis and future collaborations, highlighting potential big-ticket deals in the energy sector. Discussions focused on the Strait of Hormuz's security, global strategic partnerships, and upcoming diplomatic visits aimed at strengthening India-US relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 22:37 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 22:37 IST
Diplomatic Push: Modi-Trump Talks Promise Big Energy Deals
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In a consequential phone call on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump discussed security concerns in West Asia and potential energy sector deals with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The conversation aimed at fortifying the India-US strategic partnership amid ongoing tensions involving the Strait of Hormuz.

According to US envoy Sergio Gor, the call highlighted 'big-ticket deals' on the horizon, specifically in energy, set to enhance bilateral cooperation. The call comes at a crucial time as global concerns rise over the US naval blockade of Iran's ports, affecting international trade routes.

Upcoming diplomatic engagements, including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to India, underline the strategic importance both nations place on this evolving partnership. This collaboration comes after recent challenges, with both sides eager to solidify their alliance.

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