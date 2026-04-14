Diplomatic Push: Modi-Trump Talks Promise Big Energy Deals

In a consequential phone call on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump discussed security concerns in West Asia and potential energy sector deals with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The conversation aimed at fortifying the India-US strategic partnership amid ongoing tensions involving the Strait of Hormuz.

According to US envoy Sergio Gor, the call highlighted 'big-ticket deals' on the horizon, specifically in energy, set to enhance bilateral cooperation. The call comes at a crucial time as global concerns rise over the US naval blockade of Iran's ports, affecting international trade routes.

Upcoming diplomatic engagements, including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to India, underline the strategic importance both nations place on this evolving partnership. This collaboration comes after recent challenges, with both sides eager to solidify their alliance.