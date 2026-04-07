India Ascends as Asia-Pacific's Prime Investment Hub

India has surged to the forefront as the preferred destination for private market investments in the Asia-Pacific region, according to a recent McKinsey survey of over 50 global limited partners (LPs). The survey illustrates a robust and growing confidence in India's economic landscape, despite challenging geopolitical and economic conditions throughout Asia.

The report reveals that a significant 31% of LPs rank India as their top choice, and a striking 76% place it among their top three, underscoring their strong belief in India's potential. This preference is reflected in the country's impressive growth in private equity and venture capital activities, which have seen a 1.6-fold increase to $207 billion from 2016-2020 to 2021-2025, and exits more than doubling to around $120 billion during the same period.

However, despite these promising figures, the report also cautions about various structural challenges that could affect ongoing momentum. Key concerns include India's modest private capital intensity relative to GDP, sectoral concentration of investments, and operational hurdles such as currency risk and complex tax regimes. Addressing these issues will be vital for sustaining and expanding investor engagement.