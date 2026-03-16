Oscar Triumph for Amy Madigan: A Villainous Turn Leads to Victory

Amy Madigan clinched the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress this Sunday for her chilling portrayal of a villain in the horror film 'Weapons.'

The 75-year-old actress, who previously earned an Oscar nomination for her performance in 'Twice in a Lifetime' in 1985, brings Aunt Gladys to life—a flamboyantly dressed witch who conceals her role in the harrowing disappearance of a class of children until the film's suspenseful conclusion.

Reflecting on what makes this Oscar nomination special, compared to her first nearly four decades ago, Madigan humorously noted the key difference: 'what's different is I got a gold guy.' The celebrated actress, known for her roles in 'Uncle Buck,' 'Field of Dreams,' and 'Streets of Fire,' has been married to actor Ed Harris since 1983.

(With inputs from agencies.)