Strait Tensions: Trump's Push for Coalition and Oil Crisis

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, President Donald Trump urged around seven nations to dispatch warships to ensure the Strait of Hormuz remains open, citing the soaring oil prices triggered by the ongoing Iran conflict. Despite his appeals, no solid commitments have been made from these countries.

During an interaction with the press aboard Air Force One, Trump discussed the strategic importance of the Strait and stressed that China, which receives 90% of its oil through this route, could be a potential ally in this initiative. However, he refrained from specifying the countries involved in negotiations.

Iran's aggressive posture has seen it threatening regional stability, as it accused the U.S. of striking its key oil infrastructures. In response, Trump has called on allied nations to join forces in safeguarding the maritime passage crucial for global oil trade.