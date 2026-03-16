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Strait Tensions: Trump's Push for Coalition and Oil Crisis

President Trump has called on countries to send warships to keep the Strait of Hormuz open amid rising oil prices due to the ongoing Iran conflict. While Trump emphasizes the region's importance, countries have been slow to commit. Tensions rise as Iran continues to launch missile strikes across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 16-03-2026 06:54 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 06:54 IST
Strait Tensions: Trump's Push for Coalition and Oil Crisis
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Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, President Donald Trump urged around seven nations to dispatch warships to ensure the Strait of Hormuz remains open, citing the soaring oil prices triggered by the ongoing Iran conflict. Despite his appeals, no solid commitments have been made from these countries.

During an interaction with the press aboard Air Force One, Trump discussed the strategic importance of the Strait and stressed that China, which receives 90% of its oil through this route, could be a potential ally in this initiative. However, he refrained from specifying the countries involved in negotiations.

Iran's aggressive posture has seen it threatening regional stability, as it accused the U.S. of striking its key oil infrastructures. In response, Trump has called on allied nations to join forces in safeguarding the maritime passage crucial for global oil trade.

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