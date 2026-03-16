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Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy: Russia's Oil Depots Under Attack

A fire erupted at an oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar region following a drone attack, with no reported injuries. The area remains frequently targeted by Ukrainian drones, with recent strikes on facilities near Tikhoretsk and other key locations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 16-03-2026 10:47 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 10:47 IST
Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy: Russia's Oil Depots Under Attack
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  • Russia

An oil depot in Russia's southern Krasnodar region was set ablaze following a drone attack, as reported by local authorities on Monday.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported at the Labinsk depot. However, the region continues to experience frequent attacks.

In recent weeks, Ukrainian drones have targeted several oil facilities, including one near the town of Tikhoretsk, the Afipsky oil refinery, and Port Kavkaz.

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