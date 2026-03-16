Focus on Tourism and Key Discussions as Parliament Continues Budget Session

As the second phase of the budget session advances, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Suresh Gopi, is slated to present a statement pertaining to the actions undertaken based on the 357th report by the Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism, and Culture. This report, focusing on niche tourism such as spiritual and theme-based circuits, aims to enhance potential tourist destinations under the Ministry of Tourism. This significant parliamentary business is included in the agenda for the Lok Sabha's session on Monday, which will also address discussions concerning the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2026-27.

According to official documents, the Lok Sabha will reconvene at 11 am. Multiple Union Ministers are expected to place essential papers on the House's table. Contributors include Gajendra Singh Shekhawat from the Ministry of Culture, Jayant Chaudhary from the Ministry of Education, among others. Concurrently, standing committee reports are slated for presentation, with Anil Baluni and MK Vishnu Prasad from the Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology set to reveal insights into the Demands for Grants for 2026-27.

Additionally, reports from the Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs will be tabled by Indra Hang Subba and Rajmohan Unnithan. Discussions will focus on the Demands for Grants associated with the Department of Consumer Affairs and the Department of Food and Public Distribution. Personnel-related reports will be highlighted by Faggan Singh Kulaste and Lalji Verma. The session is characterized by extensive discussions concerning the Union Budget and associated ministries, amid ongoing political tensions and calls for governmental transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)