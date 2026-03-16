Trump's Demands Fall on Deaf Ears: Global Allies Reluctant to Patrol Hormuz Strait

Efforts by U.S. President Donald Trump to rally a coalition for guarding the Strait of Hormuz have met resistance, with key allies like Japan and Australia hesitant to deploy naval vessels to the region. Trump's plea comes amid a U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran that is creating significant disruptions across the Middle East, impacting global energy markets.

While Trump's insistence is rooted in concerns over the region's strategic importance for energy transit, countries like Japan cite constitutional limitations and legal frameworks as reasons for their reluctance. Markets responded with caution, as Brent crude prices saw a slight increase and shares in Asian markets showed signs of weakness.

Trump's administration has reached out to several nations, including China and European allies, expecting support in shielding the Strait. However, geopolitical and strategic interests have deterred a uniform response, highlighting the complexities of global dependencies on Middle Eastern energy resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)