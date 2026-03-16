Himachal Pradesh: Weather Relief as Rain, Snowfall Bring Temperature Dip

Himachal Pradesh is witnessing a significant weather shift as fresh rain, hailstorms, and snowfall have swept across the region, leading to a drastic dip in temperatures. This change brings a sense of relief to the tourism and farming sectors. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has projected further weather activity, including rain and thunderstorms, in the days ahead.

Shobhit Katiyar, speaking to ANI from Shimla, confirmed that rain and snowfall impacted almost all districts within the last 24 hours. Specific measurements include Shimla's 29.5 mm and Mandi's 23 mm of rainfall. Several areas, including Salooni and Sarahan, recorded significant precipitation.

Higher altitudes experienced fresh snowfall, with Khadrala registering 10.2 cm, enhancing the seasonal allure. The recent weather has also resulted in a marked temperature drop, with some areas recording below-normal levels. The IMD anticipates continued fluctuations with the influence of western disturbances, as the state braces for more atmospheric changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)