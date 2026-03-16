Vedanta's Strategic Financial Maneuver: A Step Towards Diversification

Vedanta Ltd aims to raise Rs 2,575 crore through the issuance of debentures, as approved by its committee of directors on Monday. This move is part of the company's strategy to diversify its funding, trim borrowing costs, and fortify its balance sheet.

The committee endorsed the allocation of 2,57,500 unsecured, redeemable, rated, listed, non-convertible debentures with a face value of Rs 1,00,000 each, totaling Rs 2,575 crore on a private placement basis, according to a filing with the BSE. Previous debt offerings by Vedanta drew strong investor interest, with an October 2025 USD 500 million bond issue being oversubscribed by threefold, and a June NCD offering last year seeing a nearly 60 percent oversubscription.

Vedanta Resources Ltd, the parent company, has successfully reduced its net debt from USD 8.9 billion in March 2022 to about USD 4.8 billion by December 2025. This financial momentum is attributed to robust operational performance supported by higher volumes, improved cost efficiencies, and favorable commodity trends. Concurrently, the group is executing a corporate demerger to create five distinct listed entities, expected to simplify its structure and unlock value.

(With inputs from agencies.)