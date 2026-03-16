Market Jitters: Emerging Economies Face Budget Cap Breach Concerns

Emerging markets displayed mixed results on Monday; some Asian markets showed recovery while Indonesia reached an eight-month low amid worries about budget deficit cap breaches.

The MSCI index of emerging market equities gained 0.4%, rebounding slightly from a weekly 2% loss. Hong Kong, Seoul, Singapore, and Mumbai exhibited marginal improvements.

Concerns escalated as President Prabowo of Indonesia indicated potential temporary fiscal deficit widening due to high oil prices. This, alongside a key week for global central banks evaluating inflation due to energy costs, placed markets on edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)