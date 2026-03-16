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Market Jitters: Emerging Economies Face Budget Cap Breach Concerns

Emerging market stocks showed mixed performance, with Indonesia's market hitting an eight-month low due to budget cap breach fears. President Prabowo signaled deficit increases if oil prices persist. Global central banks are on alert for energy-driven inflation pressures. Middle East tensions influenced market behavior, with a spotlight on Hungary's electoral climate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 15:15 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 15:15 IST
Market Jitters: Emerging Economies Face Budget Cap Breach Concerns
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Emerging markets displayed mixed results on Monday; some Asian markets showed recovery while Indonesia reached an eight-month low amid worries about budget deficit cap breaches.

The MSCI index of emerging market equities gained 0.4%, rebounding slightly from a weekly 2% loss. Hong Kong, Seoul, Singapore, and Mumbai exhibited marginal improvements.

Concerns escalated as President Prabowo of Indonesia indicated potential temporary fiscal deficit widening due to high oil prices. This, alongside a key week for global central banks evaluating inflation due to energy costs, placed markets on edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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