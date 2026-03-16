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Putin Offers Condolences Over Ethiopian Landslide Tragedy

Russian President Vladimir Putin personally reached out to Ethiopian President Taye Atske Selassie Amde in a phone call to express his condolences regarding the recent catastrophic landslides in Ethiopia, which have claimed 125 lives, as reported by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 16-03-2026 15:27 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 15:27 IST
Putin Offers Condolences Over Ethiopian Landslide Tragedy
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Russian President Vladimir Putin made a personal call to Ethiopian President Taye Atske Selassie Amde to express his condolences for the lives lost in the recent landslides in Ethiopia. The call was confirmed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday.

The tragic event, which has resulted in a surge of fatalities, now claims a death toll of 125, as announced by the South Ethiopia regional government earlier in the day.

Leaders from around the world have been reaching out to Ethiopia, offering support and condolences as the nation grapples with the devastating aftermath of the natural disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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