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Russia-India Forum: Bridging Capital Markets

The III Russia-India Forum will take place in Mumbai at the NSE, focusing on the integration of Russian and Indian capital markets. High-profile figures will discuss investment strategies and direct collaborations, aiming to create long-term financial and investment ties between both nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2026 17:13 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 17:13 IST
Russia-India Forum: Bridging Capital Markets
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The bustling city of Mumbai is set to host the III Russia-India Forum 'From the Volga to the Ganga: Dialogue of Civilizations and Integration of Capital Markets' at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on March 19, 2026. This pivotal event aims to boost collaboration between Indian financial institutions and Russian capital holders.

High-profile attendees include NSE's Managing Director, Ashishkumar Chauhan, RBI's Governor, Sanjay Malhotra, and influential Russian officials like Sergey Glazyev. Their participation underscores the forum's importance in strengthening financial and investment ties between these two emerging markets.

In a first for Mumbai, Indian investors will have the opportunity to initiate direct negotiations with Russian project initiators, offering them strategic insights and privileged access to investments across the Russian economy. Eduard Grekov emphasizes the forum's role in directly linking the capital markets of India and Russia amidst global economic transformations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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