Wall Street Rallies Despite Middle East Tensions
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher, led by Meta's stock surge following AI-related layoff reports. Despite elevated crude prices due to ongoing Middle East conflicts, investor enthusiasm was evident as the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all saw significant increases.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 19:04 IST
Wall Street's key indexes experienced an upswing on Monday, buoyed by a notable rise in Meta shares. This surge followed reports of impending AI-related layoffs at the company.
Despite the surge in crude prices attributed to persistent tensions in the Middle East, the market displayed resilience and risk appetite.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed by 148.9 points, marking a 0.32% increase. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite advanced by 42.2 points (0.64%) and 235.0 points (1.06%) respectively.
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- Wall Street
- Meta
- AI
- layoffs
- stock market
- Dow Jones
- S&P 500
- Nasdaq
- crude prices
- Middle East
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