Wall Street Rallies Despite Middle East Tensions

Wall Street's key indexes experienced an upswing on Monday, buoyed by a notable rise in Meta shares. This surge followed reports of impending AI-related layoffs at the company.

Despite the surge in crude prices attributed to persistent tensions in the Middle East, the market displayed resilience and risk appetite.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed by 148.9 points, marking a 0.32% increase. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite advanced by 42.2 points (0.64%) and 235.0 points (1.06%) respectively.