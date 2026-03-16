Shimla Transformed: Hailstorm Turns City Snowy White

On Monday afternoon, the hill town of Shimla experienced an unexpected hailstorm, leaving significant portions of the city covered in white hailstones. This sudden weather event sent temperatures plummeting and caught many residents and pedestrians unprepared, forcing them to seek shelter without rain gear or umbrellas.

Despite the disruption to daily life, locals believe the rainfall could replenish depleted water resources, offering a silver lining to the abrupt weather change after a long dry period. Roshan, a local resident, voiced concerns that while rainfall is beneficial, hailstorms pose a risk to crops, particularly garlic, noting that a typical rain shower would have been preferable.

The downpour led to temporary chaos as parts of Shimla turned dark, requiring vehicles and homes to use lights during daylight hours. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast additional western disturbances affecting northwest India from March 17, with impacts in Himachal Pradesh expected from March 18 to 21. An Orange Alert has been issued for severe weather in districts including Shimla, Kullu, and Kangra.

(With inputs from agencies.)