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Gulf Supply Chains Scramble Amid Hormuz Strait Closure

Importers in the Gulf are urgently seeking alternative routes for goods due to the closing of the Hormuz Strait amidst the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. This disruption affects oil exports and vital imports, causing logistical challenges and higher costs as companies adapt to new routes for essential goods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 21:29 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 21:29 IST
Gulf Supply Chains Scramble Amid Hormuz Strait Closure
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Importers across the Gulf are in a race against time to find alternative routes for essential goods, following the effective closure of the Hormuz Strait due to the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. This critical chokepoint's blockade is not only disrupting oil exports but is causing havoc for supply chains reliant on the passage.

Logistics companies are scrambling to reroute shipments, bearing additional costs and operational headaches. The blockage is particularly impacting food supplies, with companies like Blue Whale incurring substantial surcharges and delays as they navigate new paths, such as trucking from alternative ports like Fujairah and Khor Fakkan, to reach their destinations.

Amid these challenges, the industry is adapting. Firms are increasing ground transport operations, while also facing hurdles like higher fuel costs and port congestion. Meanwhile, ports outside the strait face threats and vulnerabilities of their own, complicating the region's supply chain resilience amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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