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Bihar Government Ensures Uninterrupted Fuel Supply, Cracks Down on Black Marketing

The Bihar government has reassured residents of uninterrupted LPG and fuel supplies amidst concerns of shortages. A high-level meeting confirmed adequate reserves, with measures against black market practices. District officials were instructed to vigilantly monitor distribution and address consumer complaints, ensuring transparency and calming public concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 16-03-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 21:59 IST
Bihar Government Ensures Uninterrupted Fuel Supply, Cracks Down on Black Marketing
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The Bihar government has moved to reassure residents that there are no shortages of LPG, petrol, or diesel, amid reports of black marketing. The announcement was made following a high-level review meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit.

The Cabinet Secretariat Department noted that oil and gas company representatives attended the session, while DMs and SPs participated via video conferencing. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd's Executive Director reiterated the state's abundant fuel and gas reserves, confirming a continuous supply.

While domestic LPG distribution, which covers 98.5% of the state's consumption, remains unaffected, commercial LPG supply has been temporarily restricted. Authorities were instructed to act against black marketing and establish special control rooms to manage consumer complaints, with a focus on maintaining public calm and transparency.

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