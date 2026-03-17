Drone Attack Sparks Blaze at Shah Oil Field

A fire broke out at the Shah oil and gas field in Abu Dhabi on Monday, following a drone attack, according to the Abu Dhabi media office.

Authorities have reported no injuries so far from the incident at the field, which is one of the world's largest and situated 180 kilometers southwest of Abu Dhabi.

The situation underscores ongoing geopolitical risks in the energy sector, although immediate impacts on production remain unspecified at this time.