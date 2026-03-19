Kathgarh Lift Irrigation: A Watershed Moment for Punjab's Agriculture

In a bid to revolutionize agriculture in Punjab's Kandi region, Punjab Cabinet minister Barinder Kumar Goyal has launched the Kathgarh Lift Irrigation scheme. This ambitious project promises to provide much-needed irrigation to 11,500 acres of dry and rain-fed lands across 33 villages.

Minister Goyal highlighted the significance of the scheme, which employs advanced technology and infrastructure to overcome elevation challenges that previously hindered effective irrigation. The project is designed to drastically reduce reliance on groundwater while enhancing crop productivity and farmer income.

Executed in three phases, the scheme utilizes existing departmental land and features a 650 kW solar plant to minimize electricity costs. It connects to the Bist Doab Canal with a discharge capacity of 67 cusecs, utilizing an extensive pipeline network. With completion expected by 2026, the initiative marks a significant milestone in ensuring sustainable agricultural development in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)