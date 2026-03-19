Strait of Hormuz Halt: Global Energy Disrupted by U.S.-Israeli-Iran Tensions

Tensions between the U.S., Israel, and Iran have thrown global energy supplies into disarray, with shipping through the critical Strait of Hormuz nearly coming to a standstill. The strait is crucial, handling around 20% of global oil and LNG flows, and its disruption is sending shockwaves through international energy markets.

On Wednesday, Israel launched a strike on Iran's South Pars gas field, prompting Tehran to retaliate with attacks on regional energy infrastructure. These developments have pushed daily oil exports down by 60% from pre-war levels, severely impacting the operations of Gulf producers such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the UAE, with major facilities being targeted.

As the situation escalates, global fuel prices are skyrocketing, forcing international players to take drastic measures. Nations like China and India are making strategic adjustments—banning fuel exports and urging conservation. Meanwhile, international bodies call for the release of reserves to mitigate the crisis. This energy turmoil has led to significant economic impacts worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)