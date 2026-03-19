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Matheesha Pathirana Set to Boost Kolkata Knight Riders

Matheesha Pathirana has been confirmed fit by Sri Lanka Cricket to join Kolkata Knight Riders for the IPL. Pathirana, recovering from a calf strain, was granted an NOC, yet the team will assess his readiness. KKR has faced challenges with its pace lineup but remains optimistic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-03-2026 23:10 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 23:10 IST
Matheesha Pathirana Set to Boost Kolkata Knight Riders
Matheesha Pathirana
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Knight Riders received encouraging news on Thursday as Sri Lanka Cricket confirmed Matheesha Pathirana's fitness to participate in the IPL. The announcement comes as a relief amid prior concerns about the franchise's limited pace resources.

Sri Lanka Cricket secretary Bandula Dissanayake informed PTI that Pathirana has completed rehabilitation and received the necessary clearance to join the IPL. 'As far as I know, he's fit, and we have given him the NOC to participate in the IPL,' stated Dissanayake emphatically.

While Pathirana's exact arrival date to the squad remains undetermined, KKR's pace department eagerly anticipates his contribution. The team has struggled with injuries to players like Harshit Rana and replacements for Mustafizur Rahman, but hopes are high as New Zealand's Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, and Rachin Ravindra bolster the squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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