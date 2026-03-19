Chiranjeevi Honored with NTR National Film Award at TGFA 2025

At the Telangana Gaddar Film Awards 2025 (TGFA), the iconic actor Chiranjeevi was awarded the NTR National Film Award by Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. The prestigious event celebrated key figures in the Indian film industry.

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan received the Paidi Jairaj Film Award for his contribution to cinema. An additional honor, the Akkineni Nageswara Rao Film Award, was given to veteran actress Jayasudha for her outstanding career in film.

Chiranjeevi expressed admiration for CM Revanth Reddy's dedication to establishing Hyderabad as a hub for international cinema. He called on Andhra Pradesh to reinstitute their tradition of film award ceremonies, recognizing cinema's cultural impact.