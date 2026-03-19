Uniting Against Drug Abuse: RSS Leads the Charge in Punjab

The scourge of drug abuse in Punjab is prompting concerted efforts from all societal sectors to address the issue head-on, asserts RSS leader Pradeep Joshi. On Thursday, Joshi outlined the RSS's collaboration with over 145 NGOs in the state, seeking to eradicate the menace through a series of strategic initiatives.

Efforts include awareness campaigns, youth counseling sessions, and motivational programs, with the aim of encouraging young individuals to avoid substance abuse and embrace a positive lifestyle. Joshi expressed concerns over religious conversions exploiting societal vulnerabilities, urging vigilance and unity to tackle such issues effectively.

At the recent Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha meeting, the focus was also on engaging the youth in nation-building by connecting them to skill development, volunteering, and other social endeavors. These measures channel youthful energy towards constructive change, reinforcing the Sangh's mission to unite and empower the people of Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)