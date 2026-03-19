GIFT City: India's Emerging Global Financial Hub

Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) is swiftly evolving to compete with major global financial hubs such as Singapore, Dubai, London, and New York. As highlighted by Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Thursday, the city's success can be attributed to its unified regulatory framework under the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), an appealing tax structure, and India's robust digital financial infrastructure.

Speaking at the 'IFSCA Talent Vista Summit-2026', Sanghavi underscored the significance of cultivating world-class talent to establish GIFT City as a new-age global financial center. He noted that prominent universities and international institutions at GIFT City are integral to this vision, as the government pledges to furnish youth with extensive opportunities through structured internship and placement frameworks.

Highlighting Gujarat's unique political and policy stability, Sanghavi emphasized entrepreneurial potential, despite regional incentive disparities. Meanwhile, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, P K Mishra, affirmed that GIFT City had transitioned from being mere conceptual ideas to tangible global financial infrastructures, thereby bringing decades-long foreign financial activities back to India, strengthening the nation's capital market, and generating high-value employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)