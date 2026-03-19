Lukashenko's Pardon: Steps Toward Western Reconciliation?

Belarus' authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko has ordered the release of 250 political prisoners. This move is part of a deal with Washington aimed at lifting certain U.S. sanctions, representing a significant attempt by the leader to improve relations with the West.

The announcement followed discussions between Lukashenko and U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy for Belarus, John Coale, held in Minsk. Coale praised the release as a 'significant humanitarian milestone,' emphasizing Trump's commitment to 'direct, hard-nosed diplomacy.'

Despite a history of strained relations and isolation due to human rights concerns and ties with Russia, Lukashenko's recent actions signal an effort to engage constructively with Western nations. However, over 1,100 political prisoners reportedly remain incarcerated in Belarus, underscoring ongoing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)