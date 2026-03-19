Left Menu

Lukashenko's Pardon: Steps Toward Western Reconciliation?

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko ordered the release of 250 political prisoners as part of a deal with the U.S. to lift some sanctions. This development marks a strategic move to improve relations with Washington, amidst ongoing isolation and human rights criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tallinn | Updated: 19-03-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 21:55 IST
Lukashenko's Pardon: Steps Toward Western Reconciliation?
Alexander Lukashenko
  • Country:
  • Estonia

Belarus' authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko has ordered the release of 250 political prisoners. This move is part of a deal with Washington aimed at lifting certain U.S. sanctions, representing a significant attempt by the leader to improve relations with the West.

The announcement followed discussions between Lukashenko and U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy for Belarus, John Coale, held in Minsk. Coale praised the release as a 'significant humanitarian milestone,' emphasizing Trump's commitment to 'direct, hard-nosed diplomacy.'

Despite a history of strained relations and isolation due to human rights concerns and ties with Russia, Lukashenko's recent actions signal an effort to engage constructively with Western nations. However, over 1,100 political prisoners reportedly remain incarcerated in Belarus, underscoring ongoing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

 New Zealand
2
NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

 New Zealand
3
Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

 New Zealand
4
Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Regulating AI could change who wins AI race

Businesses that master human–AI collaboration will lead AI economy

AI systems may be fueling ‘digital colonialism’ through indigenous data extraction

Can AI bridge the gap between smart cities and citizen participation?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026