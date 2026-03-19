Riyan Parag: Leading Rajasthan Royals with Pride and Promise

The Rajasthan Royals have appointed 24-year-old Riyan Parag as their new captain, marking a significant milestone in his cricket career. At a press conference on Thursday, Parag reflected on his journey, expressing immense pride and gratitude for the support he has received from the franchise over the years.

"I was here when I was 17," Parag said, reminiscing about his beginnings. "There were more downs than ups, but the experience has been invaluable. Leading this side now is surreal, and my focus is solely on the team's success over individual accolades."

Head Coach Kumar Sangakkara provided insights into the team's preparations and strategies for the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Emphasizing a holistic approach, Sangakkara highlighted the importance of skill enhancement, tactical flexibility, and maintaining player well-being. "Results are important, but player enjoyment and journey matter as well," he remarked.

(With inputs from agencies.)