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Lawyers at Karkardooma Court Halt Work Over Police Inaction

The Shahdara Bar Association calls for a suspension of work at Karkardooma Court in protest of Delhi Police's alleged inaction in an advocate's assault case. The protest arises after the brutal attack on lawyer Sanjeev Chaudhary. Police presence at the court is also being restricted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2026 23:50 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 23:50 IST
Lawyers at Karkardooma Court Halt Work Over Police Inaction
Kakardooma Court Complex (Representative Image/East Dstrict Court). Image Credit: ANI
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On Friday, lawyers at Karkardooma Court will halt their work as part of a protest against the Delhi Police's alleged slow response in a case involving an assault on an advocate in the Gazipur Police station area. The decision, announced by the Shahdara Bar Association (SBA) after an executive committee meeting, aims to highlight the perceived inaction.

The protest follows the brutal attack and robbery of advocate Sanjeev Chaudhary in the Gazipur area, with complaints of inadequate police response despite lodging an FIR. The SBA claims the Delhi police have yet to apprehend all the accused in a separate shooting incident in Mayur Vihar.

Advocate Narveer Dabas, Secretary of the SBA, highlighted that detailed information, including the assailants' photographs and their vehicle's registration number, was submitted to the police, yet action remains pending. police officers are now barred from entering the court premises as tensions escalate. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

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