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Drones of Diplomacy: U.S. and Nigeria Unite Against Rising Militancy

The U.S. military is operating MQ-9 drones in Nigeria alongside 200 troops to provide intelligence and training support, focusing on Islamist militants. This non-combat role builds on a U.S.-Nigeria intelligence fusion cell, enhancing the capability to address threats as militancy persists across West Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2026 14:35 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 14:35 IST
Drones of Diplomacy: U.S. and Nigeria Unite Against Rising Militancy

The United States has deployed MQ-9 drones and 200 troops to Nigeria, aiming to bolster military efforts against Islamist militants. The deployment is concentrated on intelligence gathering and training support, without direct combat involvement, as confirmed by U.S. and Nigerian officials.

The collaboration underscores a shared security threat perception. Major General Samaila Uba highlighted the role of the U.S.-Nigeria intelligence fusion cell in providing actionable intelligence for military operations led by Nigerian authorities, with the U.S. playing a supportive, non-combat role.

The continued militancy highlights a persistent threat with the potential to destabilize regions through opportunistic attacks. Despite assertions of anti-Christian targeting, complexities in the conflict demand careful assessment of each incident, as both Boko Haram and ISWAP adapt their strategies to remain potent threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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