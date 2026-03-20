U.S.-Japan Cooperation: A New Era for Critical Minerals Supply Chains

In a strategic move to counter China's dominance in the critical minerals sector, the United States and Japan have launched an action plan focused on developing alternative supply chains. The initiative, which was made public during Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's visit to the White House, aims to establish price floors as a means to ensure supply chain resilience.

While specifics remain undisclosed regarding which minerals will be targeted initially, the joint statement from the U.S. Trade Representative's Office highlights the urgent need to mitigate disruptions caused by non-market policies. Both nations are poised to explore trade policies such as a border-adjusted price floor mechanism, reflecting a shared resolve to safeguard market-oriented economies.

Acknowledging the potential threats posed by economic coercion, the two countries plan to extend their collaborative efforts to encompass other nations. Together, they aim to identify critical mineral projects that adhere to responsible business practices, with an emphasis on securing strategic financing and policy backing. The agreement also envisions robust coordination in mining standards, technical cooperation, and mineral stockpiling to prevent supply chain disruptions.