Telangana's Economic Resilience: A Path to a USD Three Trillion Economy
Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla projects the state's economy to reach Rs 17.82 lakh crore by 2025-26 with a growth rate of 10.7%. Contributing 4.99% to India's GDP, Telangana aims for a USD three trillion economy by 2047, with an interim target of USD one trillion by 2034.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-03-2026 14:54 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 14:54 IST
- Country:
- India
In a recent address, Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla praised the state's robust economic health, projecting its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) to reach Rs 17.82 lakh crore by 2025-26, marking a growth rate of 10.7%.
The Governor highlighted that Telangana contributes 4.99% to the national GDP, with per capita income rising to Rs 4,18,931, and inflation being remarkably contained at 0.2%.
The State aims for a USD three trillion economy by 2047, with an interim target of USD one trillion by 2034, enhancing its economic resilience and aligning with national growth goals.
(With inputs from agencies.)