Telangana's Economic Resilience: A Path to a USD Three Trillion Economy

In a recent address, Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla praised the state's robust economic health, projecting its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) to reach Rs 17.82 lakh crore by 2025-26, marking a growth rate of 10.7%.

The Governor highlighted that Telangana contributes 4.99% to the national GDP, with per capita income rising to Rs 4,18,931, and inflation being remarkably contained at 0.2%.

The State aims for a USD three trillion economy by 2047, with an interim target of USD one trillion by 2034, enhancing its economic resilience and aligning with national growth goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)