India’s Balancing Act: Energy Security Amid Global Challenges

India is strategically balancing its energy security objectives with a push towards cleaner energy sources, a necessary approach to sustain growth amidst the West Asia crisis, according to EAC-PM Chairman S Mahendra Dev. Speaking at the ISID-WIDER conference, Dev emphasised the importance of energy security in ensuring resilient, inclusive economic growth.

Recent geopolitical tensions, including conflicts in West Asia, have highlighted vulnerabilities in global economic systems, impacting energy prices and security. In response, India has adopted a dual policy approach: ensure reliable, affordable energy for growth while advancing a transition to sustainable energy systems, which is central to its climate strategy.

In a world marked by geopolitical fragmentation and economic uncertainty, India's strategy emphasizes self-reliance, not as a return to import substitution, but as a pathway to competitive manufacturing. India's green industrialisation agenda supports its broader strategy for energy security and inclusive growth, aiming to position India as a global leader in sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)