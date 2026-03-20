Left Menu

India’s Balancing Act: Energy Security Amid Global Challenges

India is balancing between energy security and transitioning to cleaner sources amid global economic fragilities. EAC-PM Chairman Mahendra Dev highlighted India’s strategic approach amid West Asia crisis and global energy uncertainties. India’s green industrialisation and self-reliance initiatives aim for sustained, equitable economic growth in a multipolar world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 19:57 IST
India’s Balancing Act: Energy Security Amid Global Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is strategically balancing its energy security objectives with a push towards cleaner energy sources, a necessary approach to sustain growth amidst the West Asia crisis, according to EAC-PM Chairman S Mahendra Dev. Speaking at the ISID-WIDER conference, Dev emphasised the importance of energy security in ensuring resilient, inclusive economic growth.

Recent geopolitical tensions, including conflicts in West Asia, have highlighted vulnerabilities in global economic systems, impacting energy prices and security. In response, India has adopted a dual policy approach: ensure reliable, affordable energy for growth while advancing a transition to sustainable energy systems, which is central to its climate strategy.

In a world marked by geopolitical fragmentation and economic uncertainty, India's strategy emphasizes self-reliance, not as a return to import substitution, but as a pathway to competitive manufacturing. India's green industrialisation agenda supports its broader strategy for energy security and inclusive growth, aiming to position India as a global leader in sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026