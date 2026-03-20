French Navy Cracks Down on Russia's Shadow Fleet: Oil Tanker Seized

The French Navy has seized an oil tanker believed to belong to Russia's shadow fleet in the Western Mediterranean. This move, announced by President Emmanuel Macron, targets a network that aids Moscow in exporting oil despite Western sanctions.

The ship, flagged by Mozambique and named Deyna, was sailing from Murmansk. Authorities suspect it of operating under a false flag as part of the shadow fleet circumventing international sanctions against Russia for its ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

As the vessel was escorted for inspection, officials will examine documentation and insurance validity. This seizure highlights France's assertive stance in tackling these vessels, which pose not only legal but environmental threats due to their opaque ownership and poor regulatory compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)