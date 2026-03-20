Government Tightens Interest Subvention Guidelines for Export Credit
The government revised guidelines for interest subvention support on export credit. Subvention benefits will cease when a loan becomes a non-performing asset. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade clarified the scheme applies only to export credit dispensed on or after January 2.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2026 21:22 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 21:22 IST
- Country:
- India
On Friday, the government announced an amendment to the guidelines governing interest subvention support for both pre-shipment and post-shipment export credit, which falls under the Rs 25,060 crore export promotion mission.
The revised guidelines specify that interest subvention will not be applicable from the date a loan is designated as a non-performing asset (NPA), effectively stopping any subvention benefits from that point forward.
In a trade notice, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade stated that the interest subvention scheme would only apply to export credit extended on or after January 2.
(With inputs from agencies.)