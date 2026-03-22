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Barcelona Triumphs: Araújo's Header Seals Victory

Barcelona defeated Rayo Vallecano 1-0, extending its lead in the Spanish league. Ronald Araújo scored the winning goal, increasing pressure on Real Madrid ahead of their derby with Atletico Madrid. Goalkeeper Joan García's outstanding display further cemented his position as a candidate for Spain's World Cup squad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 22-03-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 21:30 IST
Barcelona Triumphs: Araújo's Header Seals Victory
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Barcelona secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano, solidifying their lead in the Spanish league as Real Madrid braces for a critical derby against Atletico Madrid.

Ronald Araújo's decisive header in the 24th minute, coupled with goalkeeper Joan García's exceptional saves, highlighted a thrilling contest at Camp Nou. Madrid, trailing by seven points, faces a must-win scenario in their derby to keep title hopes alive.

This match marked Araújo's return as a starter in La Liga after a mental health break, showcasing his resilience and crucial role in Barcelona's defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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