Barcelona Triumphs: Araújo's Header Seals Victory

Barcelona secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano, solidifying their lead in the Spanish league as Real Madrid braces for a critical derby against Atletico Madrid.

Ronald Araújo's decisive header in the 24th minute, coupled with goalkeeper Joan García's exceptional saves, highlighted a thrilling contest at Camp Nou. Madrid, trailing by seven points, faces a must-win scenario in their derby to keep title hopes alive.

This match marked Araújo's return as a starter in La Liga after a mental health break, showcasing his resilience and crucial role in Barcelona's defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)