Emotional Rally: Nishad Party's Fight for SC Status Gains Momentum

In a fervent plea for justice on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Nishad broke down during a public rally in Gorakhpur, demanding Scheduled Caste (SC) status for the Nishad community.

Leading a motorcycle rally followed by an emotionally charged speech at a convention, Nishad articulated the community's grievances and their aspirations for stronger political representation in the approaching 2027 Assembly elections.

He highlighted perceived past injustices by various political parties, outlined ongoing dialogues with the central government, and emphasized the significance of reallocating OBC quotas to improve access to education and employment for the Nishad community.