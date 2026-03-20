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Fueling Crisis: Airlines Battle with Jet Fuel Surges Amid Middle East Conflict

Airlines worldwide are grappling with soaring jet fuel prices due to U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, impacting supply chains, particularly in Africa. The jet fuel shortage has forced airlines to implement surcharges and adjust operations, with stock thinly stretched across several countries. Economic strains and fluctuating prices persist globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 21:24 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 21:24 IST
Fueling Crisis: Airlines Battle with Jet Fuel Surges Amid Middle East Conflict
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Airlines are navigating turbulent times as jet fuel prices skyrocket, driven by the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. This geopolitical tension has disrupted supplies significantly, especially impacting Africa, where over 70% of jet fuel imports transit through the critical Strait of Hormuz.

The conflict, beginning in late February, has nearly stalled fuel shipments from Middle Eastern refineries, stripping the global market of vital oil and liquefied natural gas supplies. Jannie de Klerk from South Africa's National Airways highlights the challenges, noting that fuel price volatility complicates cost management and operational planning across Southern, West, and East Africa.

This price shock has already taken a toll, with some African carriers facing costs that consume 30% to 55% of operating budgets. Airlines like FlySafair have turned to temporary surcharges and operational shifts to mitigate financial pressures. Concerns about sustaining operations grow as refinery outputs and fuel inventories dwindle globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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