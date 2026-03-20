JP Morgan Chase Settles FPI Violation Case with Sebi

American banking giant JP Morgan Chase has reached a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) over allegations of breaching Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) regulations.

The resolution required the bank to remit Rs 34.42 lakh under settlement charges stipulated by Sebi's advisory committees.

The case involved JP Morgan's inappropriate licensing and registration of FPIs from the UK, alongside delayed compliance in a crucial merger notice, highlighting issues in regulatory adherence.

(With inputs from agencies.)