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Chelsea FC Slammed with Record Fine for Financial Violations

Chelsea Football Club has been fined £10.75 million by the Premier League for financial reporting breaches and third-party payments, leading to suspended transfer bans. The investigation revealed undisclosed transactions made between 2011 and 2018, under previous owner Roman Abramovich, were not reported to authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 16-03-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 19:24 IST
Chelsea FC Slammed with Record Fine for Financial Violations
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Chelsea Football Club faces a record £10.75 million fine from the Premier League following significant financial violations related to undisclosed third-party payments and improper financial reporting. Premier League officials announced this hefty penalty and a suspended transfer ban amidst their continued efforts to ensure transparency within the league.

The breaches, which date back to when Roman Abramovich owned the club, involved payments to players and agents between 2011 and 2018, going unreported to the necessary authorities. The Premier League's extensive investigation confirmed these infractions, noting the club's failure to act in good faith by not disclosing the transactions at the time.

Following Chelsea's voluntary disclosure in 2022, the league assessed recalculated financial submissions but found no breach of Profitability and Sustainability Rules if payments had been accounted for correctly. Now under new ownership, Chelsea states its commitment to full cooperation and compliance with league regulations.

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