Peru's Central Bank Adjusts Economic Growth Predictions

Peru's central bank has marginally increased its economic growth forecast for 2026 to 3.2%, compared to an earlier prediction of 3.0%.

The bank's latest inflation report reflects this adjustment and maintains the same growth prediction for 2027.

Inflation is projected to remain within the target range, but with updated annual forecasts of 2.4% for 2026 and 2.0% for 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)