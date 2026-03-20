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Peru's Central Bank Adjusts Economic Growth Predictions

Peru's central bank has updated its economic growth forecast for 2026 to 3.2%, slightly up from 3.0%. The bank maintains the same growth projection for 2027. Inflation is expected to stay within target, but the forecast has been raised to 2.4% for 2026 and 2.0% for 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lima | Updated: 20-03-2026 22:11 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 22:11 IST
Peru's Central Bank Adjusts Economic Growth Predictions
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  • Peru

Peru's central bank has marginally increased its economic growth forecast for 2026 to 3.2%, compared to an earlier prediction of 3.0%.

The bank's latest inflation report reflects this adjustment and maintains the same growth prediction for 2027.

Inflation is projected to remain within the target range, but with updated annual forecasts of 2.4% for 2026 and 2.0% for 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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