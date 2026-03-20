Peru's Central Bank Adjusts Economic Growth Predictions
Peru's central bank has updated its economic growth forecast for 2026 to 3.2%, slightly up from 3.0%. The bank maintains the same growth projection for 2027. Inflation is expected to stay within target, but the forecast has been raised to 2.4% for 2026 and 2.0% for 2027.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lima | Updated: 20-03-2026 22:11 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 22:11 IST
- Country:
- Peru
Peru's central bank has marginally increased its economic growth forecast for 2026 to 3.2%, compared to an earlier prediction of 3.0%.
The bank's latest inflation report reflects this adjustment and maintains the same growth prediction for 2027.
Inflation is projected to remain within the target range, but with updated annual forecasts of 2.4% for 2026 and 2.0% for 2027.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Streamlined Approach to UPTET 2026: A New Era for Teacher Recruitment
BJP Criticizes Telangana's 'Disappointing' Budget for 2026
DoT Launches 5G Innovation Hackathon 2026 to Boost Startup Ecosystem
‘PRARAMBH 2026’ Campaign Launched to Prepare Nation for Income Tax Act, 2025 Rollout
'Telangana's Futuristic Budget 2026: Promises and Controversies'