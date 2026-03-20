Energy Under Fire: How Qatar Grapples with Impact of Iranian Attacks

Amid rising geopolitical tension, QatarEnergy, the beacon of Qatar's energy sector, faces significant operational challenges after attacks by Iran crippled parts of its infrastructure. The ramifications extend beyond Qatar, affecting global LNG supplies.

QatarEnergy CEO and Qatar's energy minister, Saad al-Kaabi, revealed the gravity of the situation. Damage to the Ras Laffan LNG complex, which plays a crucial role in global gas supply, could jeopardize deliveries to Europe and Asia for half a decade. Despite prior warnings about such destabilizing events, key stakeholders were largely unprepared.

The U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran has sparked widespread unrest, inflicting heavy damage on vital Gulf energy infrastructures, and hinting at prolonged economic aftershocks throughout the Gulf region. Kaabi emphasizes the extent of the catastrophe: "This has taken the whole region back 10-20 years." The road to recovery is fraught with uncertainty and hinges on the resolution of regional hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)