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Nevada Court Halts Kalshi's Betting Operations

A Nevada judge issued a temporary restraining order to block prediction market operator Kalshi from offering bets on sports, elections, and entertainment in the state. The move, requested by the Nevada Gaming Control Board, prevents Kalshi from operating without a license.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2026 00:36 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 00:36 IST
Nevada Court Halts Kalshi's Betting Operations

A Nevada judge on Friday issued a temporary restraining order against prediction market operator Kalshi, prohibiting the offering of event contracts for sports, elections, and entertainment bets in the state.

The injunction came at the request of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, raising concerns about unlicensed operation.

Judge Jason Woodbury from the Carson City District Court ruled to indefinitely halt Kalshi's operations in Nevada until the company complies with state licensing regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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