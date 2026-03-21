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Condemnation of Natanz Attack by Russian Ministry

The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned an attack on Iran's Natanz nuclear facility, labeling it a violation of international law. The incident, which occurred on Saturday, was reported to the International Atomic Energy Agency by Iran. The Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, issued a strong statement against the act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 21-03-2026 18:11 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 18:11 IST
Condemnation of Natanz Attack by Russian Ministry
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The Russian Foreign Ministry has officially condemned the recent attack on Iran's Natanz nuclear enrichment facility. The Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, voiced the nation's strong objections, describing the incident as a 'blatant violation of international law'.

On Saturday, the Natanz site faced an unprovoked attack, prompting Iran to swiftly notify the International Atomic Energy Agency. The IAEA acknowledged receiving this information in an update shared via X.

This incident has escalated tensions, drawing international scrutiny and concern over potential violations of legal standards pertaining to nuclear facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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