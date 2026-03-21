Himachal’s Budget 2026-27: Focus on Rural Economy and Social Services

On Saturday, Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unveiled the state budget for 2026-27, totaling Rs 54,928 crore. The budget specifically aims to bolster the rural economy and support the financially disadvantaged, while also honoring previous election commitments.

The state anticipates revenue receipts of Rs 40,361 crore against a revenue expenditure of Rs 46,938 crore, leading to a revenue deficit of Rs 6,577 crore. The fiscal deficit is projected at Rs 9,698 crore, equivalent to 3.49% of the State's Gross Domestic Product.

Spending in the budget is strategically distributed, with substantial investments in social and economic services, as well as capital expenditure. Key allocations are earmarked for salaries, pensions, and interest payments, while significant income will be sourced from central and state taxes, Grants-in-Aid, and loans.

(With inputs from agencies.)