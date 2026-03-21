Left Menu

Himachal’s Budget 2026-27: Focus on Rural Economy and Social Services

Himachal Pradesh's 2026-27 budget amounts to Rs 54,928 crore, aiming to fortify the rural economy and assist the poorest. With revenue and fiscal deficits, the budget allocates substantial portions to services, capital expenditure, and loan repayments, striking a balance between state welfare and financial obligations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 21-03-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 21:28 IST
Himachal’s Budget 2026-27: Focus on Rural Economy and Social Services
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unveiled the state budget for 2026-27, totaling Rs 54,928 crore. The budget specifically aims to bolster the rural economy and support the financially disadvantaged, while also honoring previous election commitments.

The state anticipates revenue receipts of Rs 40,361 crore against a revenue expenditure of Rs 46,938 crore, leading to a revenue deficit of Rs 6,577 crore. The fiscal deficit is projected at Rs 9,698 crore, equivalent to 3.49% of the State's Gross Domestic Product.

Spending in the budget is strategically distributed, with substantial investments in social and economic services, as well as capital expenditure. Key allocations are earmarked for salaries, pensions, and interest payments, while significant income will be sourced from central and state taxes, Grants-in-Aid, and loans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026